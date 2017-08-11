Best fantasy football strikers in the Premier League 2017-18 season

The beginning of a new Premier League campaign is drawing close and that means a fresh slate for all the fantasy football managers out there.

Whether they are fighting to retain a crown, or desperately intent on salvaging some pride after losing to their friends last season, virtual coaches will be looking at every possible way to maximise their points return when the season kicks off in August.

You will be delighted to know that Goal Fantasy Football is already up and running for the 2017-18 season — and it's free to play. The mobile app can be downloaded through this link so that you can create and update your squad on the move.

The fantasy football game on the Premier League's official website is also a popular choice for fantasy managers, but whatever you use, we've taken a look at some of the best fantasy football forwards, including some bargains, to help get you started!

BEST FANTASY FOOTBALL STRIKERS

The best fantasy football strikers are those who score and it is no surprise that the five most expensive frontmen in the 2017-18 game are those individuals who hit the back of the net over 20 times last season.

However, strikers who contribute assists as well as goals are also precious commodities in the world of fantasy football, with points awarded to the architects behind the goals.

Note: Some versions of the game define certain attacking players as midfielders instead of forwards. For example, on Goal Fantasy Football, Alexis Sanchez can only be selected as a forward, but on Fantasy Premier League, he can only be selected as a midfielder.

Harry Kane (Tottenham - £12.5m)

Tottenham's main man for the past three seasons, Harry Kane showed exactly why he is so highly valued last term with a haul of 29 league goals and seven assists, despite suffering an ankle injury mid-way through the campaign.

The stats clearly demonstrate that the 23-year-old England international has steadily improved since his breakthrough at White Hart Lane, as he bagged 21 goals in 2014-15 and 25 in 2015-16 before hitting a career high last year. Such consistency means that Kane is considered a must-buy by many Fantasy Football aficionados.

