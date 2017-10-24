Best Fifa Football Awards 2017: Which players voted for who, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi

The Fifa Best Awards drew international football stars to London to reveal the best in world football on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the best male footballer in the world for the second year running, fighting off Lionel Messi and Neymar to scoop the top prize.

The Puskas Award for the best goal of the year was given to Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud's stunning scorpion kick against Crystal Palace, whilst Zinedine Zidane easily saw off Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri to pick up the trophy for Best Male Coach after his Champions League/La Liga double.

Most winners were firm favourites to win their awards, but the rundown on how national team captains, coaches and media representatives voted contains more surprises.

Picture: Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi wait to find out who will be named the best player in the world. (Getty Images)

The players are not allowed to vote for themselves, as just a glance at their voting patterns will most likely give away.