Best Fifa Football Awards 2017: Which players voted for who, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi
The Fifa Best Awards drew international football stars to London to reveal the best in world football on Monday.
Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the best male footballer in the world for the second year running, fighting off Lionel Messi and Neymar to scoop the top prize.
The Puskas Award for the best goal of the year was given to Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud's stunning scorpion kick against Crystal Palace, whilst Zinedine Zidane easily saw off Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri to pick up the trophy for Best Male Coach after his Champions League/La Liga double.
Most winners were firm favourites to win their awards, but the rundown on how national team captains, coaches and media representatives voted contains more surprises.
The players are not allowed to vote for themselves, as just a glance at their voting patterns will most likely give away.
Ronaldo is tactical in the voting booth as well as the pitch, snubbing Messi in favour of supporting clubmates Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo - and upping his chances of retaining his trophy.
But the Blaugrana forward was not above the same ploy, picking Luis Saurez, Andres Iniesta and - now former teammate - Neymar.
Three Lions captain Jordan Henderson voted for Ronaldo, Messi and former team-mate Suarez, whilst his national manager Gareth Southgate opted for Ronaldo, Modric and Toni Kroos.
Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane could at least count on a vote from Welsh coach Chris Coleman, who picked him after Ramos and Modric.
Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also ranked Kane as third best, behind Ronaldo and Ramos.
It turns out Vanuatu - a collection of islands in the Pacific Ocean, north of New Zealand - are also big fans of Kane. Their national media representative was the only one to give him a nod.
Eden Hazard put on a better show of loyalty than Lloris, picking Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante as the world's number one - perhaps unsurprising, given the Frenchman helped the Blues take the Premier League title to Stamford Bridge last season.
The vote confirmed that in an ideal world British coaches would look exclusively beyond our shores to scout the best.
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill chose Ronaldo, Hazard and Kante as the world's top three.
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan ranked Modric as the best player in the world, before Kante and Messi.
Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill voted for Ronaldo, Messi and Hazard.