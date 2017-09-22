Best of the rest: How Marco Silva transformed Watford after a forgettable season under Walter Mazzarri

It is too early for the Premier League table to take shape but the most impressive of the league’s lesser 14 teams so far this season has arguably been Watford - even though they head into Saturday’s trip to Swansea City off the back of one of the most one-sided games of the season, a 6-0 defeat at Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s team have a habit of making their opponents irrelevant and it should not be held against Marco Silva’s side.

Watford already have an impressive away record so far this season – winning at Bournemouth and Southampton – and there is no reason they cannot continue that at the Liberty Stadium tomorrow. Silva emphasised consistency at his press conference this week, and moving beyond the City game as quickly as possible. “We need to continue doing what we did before then,” he said. “It is important to us that we play our game, with our ideas and philosophy, to achieve good results.”

What has been so impressive about Watford in the first few weeks this season has been how quickly Silva has been able to make his mark, to put some life into a side that had gone utterly stale during the forgettable season under Walter Mazzarri. When Watford were recruiting in the summer they wanted someone proven, who spoke English and played expansive football, to take them in a fresh direction. They went for Silva, who turned down Crystal Palace and a big job at FC Porto to take over at Vicarage Road.

View photos Marco Silva's ideas have already taken off at Watford (Getty) More

Since his arrival, Silva has been a constant presence on Watford’s Hertfordshire training ground. He is described by those close to the squad as a ‘players’ manager’, who always takes training, rather than leaving it to others, and speaks at length to every player, even the ones who are not in the team. He is also, like every modern manager, an obsessive details man who has a plan for every player in every game.

Silva has already got his squad playing his aggressive football, winning the ball high up the pitch and breaking at pace. That style - the polar opposite of Mazzarri’s football - was so successful for him at Estoril, Sporting CP and Olympiakos, and nearly kept Hull City in the Premier League too.

It helps that Watford had a good summer in the transfer market, adding the youth and pace that had been lacking from the squad over recent seasons. Coaching Watford means sacrificing the power he might have enjoyed at Palace to benefit from the transfer market expertise of Gino Pozzo and Filippo Giraldi.

View photos Chalobah has made an impressive start to life under Silva (Getty) More

Read More