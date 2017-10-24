The Best selfie: Idris Elba revels as host of Fifa Awards show
Ellen DeGeneres's photo of a host of A-List stars at the Oscars three years was billed as the “most famous selfie in the world”.
Now, Idris Elba has snapped a photo at the Oscars of football that includes what would arguably be "the best team in the world".
The actor was hosting The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in at the London Palladium on Monday - and he was clearly enjoying himself.
Finding himself surrounded by the world's best footballers, the star couldn't pass up the opportunity of a selfie or two.
One of them, in particular, is definitely one to hang above the mantelpiece, comprising Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Leonardo Bonucci, Marcelo and Gianluigi Buffon.
There was also one with just Neymar and Messi.
And, of course, with Ronaldo, who won his fifth FIFA men's player of the year award.
Nor did he leave out Olivier Giroud, who won the FIFA Puskas award for the best goal of the year.
One of the coolest, most talked about men in the world - and Idris Elba. pic.twitter.com/EJfTRHUJ4k— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 23, 2017
The Luther and Wire star also made clear which team he supports, donning an Arsenal scarf at one point.
The event was attended by a host of stars past and present, including Diego Maradona, former Brazil striker Ronaldo, Frank Lampard, Sergio Ramos and Harry Kane, with winners decided by a jury of club and international coaches, media representatives and fans.
FIFA is running its own awards for the second consecutive time after ending its partnership with France Football's Ballon d'Or in 2016.