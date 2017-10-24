The Best selfie: Idris Elba revels as host of Fifa Awards show

Idris Elba poses with Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Leonardo Bonucci, Marcelo and Gianluigi Buffon at The Best FIFA Football Awards in London - Action Images via Reuters

Ellen DeGeneres's photo of a host of A-List stars at the Oscars three years was billed as the “most famous selfie in the world”.

Now, Idris Elba has snapped a photo at the Oscars of football that includes what would arguably be "the best team in the world".

The actor was hosting The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in at the London Palladium on Monday - and he was clearly enjoying himself.

Finding himself surrounded by the world's best footballers, the star couldn't pass up the opportunity of a selfie or two.

One of them, in particular, is definitely one to hang above the mantelpiece, comprising Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Leonardo Bonucci, Marcelo and Gianluigi Buffon.

Idris Elba poses with members of the team winning the FIFA FIFPro World11 award Credit: AFP More