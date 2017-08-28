Best since Fergie? Robson hails Mourinho's Man Utd class of 2017-18

Manchester United’s bright start to the new season has seen Bryan Robson bill Jose Mourinho’s side as the club’s best since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

The Red Devils have struggled to replicate the success of their glittering past since seeing the iconic figure slip into retirement back in 2013.

Mourinho has, however, helped to raise expectation levels once again on the back of a three-trophy haul last term and a faultless start to the 2017-18 campaign.

A free-scoring United side set the early Premier League pace heading into the international break, with three victories delivering nine points, 10 goals and three clean sheets.

Former club captain Robson told PA Sport: "It always depends on injuries throughout the year, but as far as I am concerned since Sir Alex left this is probably the strongest squad that I've seen.

"We've got pace, we've got power, but we've also got quality players.

"That helps to try and win titles, but Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham — these sort of teams are top-class teams.

"You've got to compete against them and do well against them, but I am quite confident that the boys can do that this year and we can compete against the best."

New boys Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have slipped seamlessly into the Old Trafford fold, but a number of those already on the books have also been catching the eye.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has already provided five assists while Phil Jones has been rejuvenated alongside Eric Bailly at the heart of a watertight back four.

Paul Pogba has also shaken the shackles which held him back at times following an £89 million move from Juventus, with Robson confident that the Frenchman will be a talismanic presence this term.

He added: "I think Paul had a real good season last season. I disagree with people who were a little bit critical of him.

"People can go on about the transfer fee but I thought Paul did really well and that's why we won the two major trophies last year — part of that was because he performed really well in the big games.

"I thought he played really well in the final against Southampton and then he had a big influence, scoring the first goal in the Europa League final, so I think Paul did better than what people give him credit for last season.

"And I think he is only going to get better."

United are next in action against Stoke City on September 9 before opening their Champions League campaign at home to Basel the following Tuesday.