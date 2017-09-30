BET.co.za: Chelsea vs Manchester City - Defending champions host big-spending favourites for the title

Team News & picks

Key defender David Luiz, sits out the first of a 3-match suspension after his sending off against Arsenal and Andreas Christensen, is in line to make his Premier League debut. For City, new signing Benjamin Mendy, has been ruled out for 9 months following ligament injury and captain Vincent Kompany, still has a calf problem. City legend Sergio Agüero, will likely be replaced by playmaker Bernardo Silva, if manager Guardiola opts for numerical superiority in midfield. ‘Kun’ injured his ribs in a car crash on Thursday night; fortunately Pep Guardiola has considerable strength in depth in attacking areas.

A Chelsea win is priced at 1.7 but the draw, offered at 2.4, offers the highest value to punters on BET.co.za

Stamford Bridge

Saturday 30 September

Kickoff 18:30 (GMT + 2)

Attacking feast in prospect

English Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester City clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in one of the first direct meetings between title contenders.

The two sides boast some of the finest attackers in the division and goals look guaranteed. Alvaro Morata is the joint top scorer in the Premier League with 6 goals along with Man City striker Sergio Agüero, but the latter will miss the clash after fracturing his ribs last night. On a personal level, it will be disappointing for the player who is one goal shy of equalling the club’s all-time scoring record. Manager Guardiola, will be forced into a tactical reshuffle which might see the inclusion of left-footed playmaker Bernardo Silva. City’s attack, regardless, will be built around wonderkid Gabriel Jesus, scorer of 4 goals this season already.

An attractive attacking display is on the cards and we should know more about the championship credentials of both sides when the final whistle sounds.

