BET.co.za: In-form Dortmund confident ahead of Real Madrid’s visit

Real Madrid will be without a host of first team regulars when they travel to Borussia Dortmund tonight on Champions League matchday 2. Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Mateo Kovacic and Theo Hernández are all sidelined for the 12-time European Champs. Borussia Dortmund are even more affected in this regard, with André Schürrle, Marco Reus, Erik Durm, Marcel Schmelzer, Raphael Guerreiro and Sebastian Rode all ruled out.

A draw between Dortmund and Real Madrid is priced at 2.80 on BET.co.za and that presents excellent value. Dortmund are priced at 1.90 and their home record this season also makes that a tempting bet.

The last 6 meetings between these sides have yielded an average of 3.3 goals per match.

Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has netted 6 times in his last 3 games.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

Westfalenstadion

Tuesday 26 September

Kickoff 20:45 (GMT + 2)

European champions Real Madrid, are experiencing something of a crisis of confidence after a few indifferent La Liga results but Zinedine Zidane’s side have shown that they can get good results away from home. Matchday 2 is never decisive but Real Madrid will want to turn around their form as soon as possible. The Spanish and European champions have started their domestic campaign in shaky fashion, having dropped 7 points in their first 3 league games at home. Perhaps an away game in Europe is exactly what they need to start flexing their muscles, but doubts will remain due to their shaky form and list of absentees through injury.

In contrast, hosts Borussia Dortmund have started the Bundesliga season with 5 wins and a draw despite the absence of as many as 7 key players through injury; not to mention the sale of star winger Ousmane Dembélé.

Dortmund opened Group H with a defeat to Tottenham while Madrid beat Apoel Nicosia comfortably. It’s early days, but this is a crunch tie.

