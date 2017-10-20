BET.co.za: Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: Africa’s biggest derby

FNB Stadium

21 October 2017

Kickoff 15:30 (GMT + 2)

The most eagerly-anticipated fixture on the continent. Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, and Orlando Pirates will do battle once more for three precious points and more importantly, the bragging rights that accompany a big Soweto Derby win.

Young Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana, might be thrown in at the deep end after a brilliant debut against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday. He played for Orlando Pirates at youth level which adds spice to his possible selection in the biggest fixture on the PSL calendar. Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela, is yet to defeat archrivals Orlando Pirates in a competitive fixture since taking over from Stuart Baxter in 2015. That is a statistic that Amakhosi fans are desperate to see change, starting Saturday.

The FNB Stadium will be packed to the rafters with passionate supporters. On Derby Day, you’re either a Glamour Boy or a Buccaneer.

Tactics, team news & Betting Picks

Chiefs claimed an important and much-needed win against African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, midweek. Much of that success has been put down to a formation change and it is likely that coach Komphela will be tempted to stick with the successful 3-4-2-1 recipe.

Thamsanqa Gabuza has been in good goal-scoring touch for The Buccaneers, scoring three goals in eight PSL encounters. The physical 30-year-old striker is likely to come up against the aforementioned 19-year-old centre back Siyabonga Ngezana. Ngezana was outstanding against Sundowns, bagging a goal and the man of the match award on debut. The heated Soweto Derby will be another huge test for the talented youngster as he slots into the new formation at Chiefs.

Seven of the last 42 Soweto Derby matches have taken place in October, and three of those clashes have ended in goalless draws. It should be tight at the FNB Stadium but it’s always a thriller.