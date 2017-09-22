BET.co.za: Liverpool look to bounce back immediately at Feisty Foxes

Team news & quick picks

Jamie Vardy should return for Leicester after the striker was rested in midweek League Cup action but Liverpool’s star attacker Sadio Mané, will miss out through suspension.

Liverpool have the favourites tag with the bookies despite their midweek loss, but Leicester City are priced at 3.00 on BET.co.za and that should fill punters with optimism after their recent win over the Anfield team.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

King Power Stadium

Saturday 23 September

Kickoff 18:30 (GMT + 2)

Leicester and Liverpool will be sick of the sight of each other as they meet again this weekend in the Premier League. The dust has hardly settled on Leicester’s 2-0 win over the Reds on Tuesday night in the League Cup and Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, has plenty to ponder ahead of the trip.

The German manager has lost 3 times in 3 visits to the King Power stadium and the pressure will only mount on a team that has serious questions to ask in defense. Liverpool have been leaky at the back and they must now give late fitness tests to regular centre backs Joël Matip and Dejan Lovren. If neither senior player makes the trip, Klopp might be forced to throw Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan into action.

Hosts Leicester will be encouraged by the return to form of Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian was the Premier League’s outstanding player in Leicester’s 2016 title win but he was a shadow of himself in 2016/2017.

