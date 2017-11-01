BET.co.za: Napoli vs Manchester City

Stadio San Paolo

1 November 2017

Kickoff 21:45 (GMT + 2)

Picks

Bet on Napoli vs Man City where a draw is priced at 2.70 and Guardiola's City are slight favourites at 1.35.

Team news and facts & figures

23-year-old Polish Striker Arkadiusz Milik is the only absentee for in-form Napoli. Giant defender Kalidou Koulibaly, nicknamed K2, is one booking away from a suspension. Manchester City captain and defensive rock Vincent Kompany, is out with a long-standing calf problem that he picked up in August. New signing Benjamin Mendy is also on the treatment table with cruciate ligament damage. Other than that, Pep Guardiola has a full quota of attacking talent from which to select.

Dries Mertens has scored 11 goals and assisted three more in all competitions this season.

None of the last four visiting sides from England have won at Stadio San Paolo.

Man City have won their last three matches in the Champions League.

Manchester City goalkeepers have saved six of the last seven penalties that they have faced in the Champions League.

Man City have scored at least two goals in their last three matches in the Champions League.

Man City have won only once in six away fixtures in italy.



Napoli must translate domestic form into wins in Europe

Napoli are flying high in Serie A with ten wins and a draw from 11 matches, but their form in Europe makes for very different reading. They’ve won only one match from three in Group F and face real danger of elimination if they get nothing from tonight’s meeting with Manchester City.

The home side might identify their right wing, where Dries Mertens is ostensibly stationed, as an area where they could have some luck. With Benjamin Mendy out, Fabian Delph is likely to continue at left back, a position in which he is by no means a natural. Mertens is one of only three players in Europe so far this season to score more than one hat-trick and manager Maurizio Sarri, will need the Belgian to fire on the European stage. Sarri has claimed that Guardiola’s City are the “best team in Europe, led by the best coach in Europe”.

Whether or not this claim counts as Sarri playing mind games remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that Napoli need their big stars like Mertens, Marek Hamsik and Lorenzo Insigne to drag them back into Group F contention against the group leaders. It should be an entertaining contest between two of Europe’s most attacking sides.