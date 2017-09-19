Bet.co.za: Undefeated Orlando Pirates take on ambitious Cape Town City

The Mother City team have a game in hand and will go top of the table with a win at the FNB stadium in tonight’s 19:30 kickoff.

Visiting coach Benni McCarthy, will be motivated to get a result against a team he represented with distinction as a player, but his side will have to be patient when trying to break down a side that has conceded only once in 4 PSL outings. Pirates have also yet to taste defeat this season.

Form and picks

Both sides have started the campaign relatively well, although Pirates have battled to find fluency and only hit the back of the net 3 times in 4 outings. Cape Town City will hope to shrug off last week’s disappointing loss to another Soweto giant, Kaizer Chiefs, and get back into the winning habit to propel themselves to the top of the standings.

BET.co.za is offering 2.05 on the draw which is a smart call in a tussle between two good sides gunning for top honours in South Africa.

Team News

Pirates will be without at least 5 first teamers through injury. Among these absentees are defenders Marc van Heerden and Gladwin Shitolo. New Cape Town City signing, Nigerian striker Victor Obinna, could be in line to feature tonight if his paperwork is sorted in time.

Take a punt on this and other PSL fixtures by opening a BET.co.za account.