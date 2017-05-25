Betin Kenya - FA Cup Final Preview

Whatever market you want to bet on, Betin Kenya has all the angles covered ahead of Wembley clash

The Premier League season is over, and now all that remains in England is the FA Cup. For Chelsea and Antonio Conte it offers the chance to cap off a brilliant year with a domestic double, while for Arsenal and Wenger, if offers the salvation of silverware in an altogether poor season for the Gunners.

Whatever market you want to bet on, Betin Kenya has all the angles covered. Check out some of the outcomes they have tipped for this weekend’s big game.

Battle of the back threes

Arsenals recent turnaround in form towards the end of the league may have something to do with Wenger’s switch to a back three, similar to how Conte moved over to this defensive system after his side were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in September. The fact Chelsea are more familiar with playing this way would lead us to believe they are more likely to keep a clean sheet.

Possible bet – Away win to nil - 3.20

Final stand for Arsene

Whatever you say about Arsene Wenger, he has a mightily impressive FA Cup final record with six wins, and one more on Saturday would make him the most decorated manager in the competitions history. He seems to get it right on the big day, and with so much on the line, there surely will be a huge performance from the Gunners, especially after a season of such intense criticism directed towards the team. It’s unlikely they will stop Chelsea scoring, but with players like Sanchez, Ozil and Chamberlain coming into form, they could sneak a win.

Possible bet – Correct score 2-1 – 15.00

Who will be the Wembley winner?

For all the talk of tactics, records and line-ups, both teams will have to take their chances when they come on Saturday evening. Eden Hazard has been a match winner numerous times this season, and against a leaky Arsenal defence, one which he has tormented at Stamford Bridge this season already; he is a good shout to score anytime. Sanchez’ quality and recent form marks him out as the Gunners most likely scorer. For an outside bet, back Gary Cahill to score first as set-pieces could be an area Chelsea look to target, especially as Laurent Koscielny misses this game for Arsenal through suspension.

Possible bets – Eden Hazard score anytime – 2.50. Alexis Sanchez score anytime – 3.00. Gary Cahill first goalscorer – 25.00

Who we think will win?

Finals are never easy to predict, given the amount of variables presented in a one off game. However the reality shows Chelsea have been the best team in England this season by a long way. They have looked better than Arsenal all season in both defence and attack, and we think they will finish the year as double winners with a win on Saturday.

Betin Kenya Prediction – Arsenal vs Chelsea (2)