Betin Kenya Preview: Expect goals at both ends

Belgium vs Mexico (GG – 1.82)

Mexico and Belgium lock horns in Friday’s international friendly billed for Brussels. Both teams have qualified for the 2018 Fifa World Cup and they will be hoping to sharpen their strategies for the global football showpiece billed for Russia. El Tri have scored 21 times in 23 matches – which is a true testimony of their attacking strength, while the Belgians blessed with Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard are a sure bet to score at least a goal in the encounter. So it is worth backing the quote for both teams to find the net which could offer most appeal.

Sweden vs Italy (GG – 1.95)

Italy face a tricky tie at the Friends Arena when they lock horns with Sweden in the first leg of their World Cup qualification play-off. Janne Andersson’s men will be looking to take the initiative having secured 13 points from 15 group games on home soil. Although Germany and Spain are the only sides to prevent Italy scoring, the Azzurri are poised for a tough time against the Scandinavians. Underlining the size of the ultimate target, it looks like a solid play on an amusing tie producing goals at both ends.

Croatia vs Greece (GG - 2.93)

Although, Croatia are clear favourites to beat Greece in this two-legged play-off to earn a place in Russia next summer, one thing that makes this game a one to watch out for is the prospect of seeing goals flying in from both ends. While the hosts who come into the game with the ambition of scoring goals aplenty, the Greeks would be hoping to get a valuable away goal which could be a factor in the return leg.

Scotland vs Netherland (GG – 1.80)

Neither nation will take their place in the World Cup next summer and their friendly clash at Pittodrie could take some time to spark into life – as both of these sides are in transition. With nothing at stake and both sides still licking their wounds having fallen short in World Cup qualification, Thursday's tussle could take time to warm up, therefore the quote from Betin for the match to produce goals at both ends is a valuable one.



Poland vs Uruguay (GG – 1.87)

With both sides in fine scoring form during their respective World Cup qualifying campaigns, one can back goals at both ends when two sides who qualified for the World Cup in impressive fashion meet in Warsaw on Friday. Oscar Tabarez's side were the second-top scorers in South America behind Brazil. Poland, for their part, have netted in 13 of their last 14 matches in all competitions meaning the price for both teams to score in Warsaw looks appealing.