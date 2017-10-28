‘Better later than never’ – Zaha lauds Crystal Palace fans after West Ham United draw

The Ivory Coast international reserved praise for the fans after snatching a point for the Eagles with his late-minute strike at Selhurst Park

Wilfried Zaha has hailed Crystal Palace fans for their ‘brilliant support’ following their 2-2 draw with West Ham United in Saturday’s English Premier League encounter.

The 24-year-old ensured Roy Hodgson’s men avoided their ninth defeat of the season with a 97th minute equaliser after the Eagles were two goals down before the interval.

Luka Milivojević started the comeback for the Selhurst Park outfit after converting from the penalty spot before Ruben Loftus-Cheek set up Zaha for the late-minute strike that turned out as the final kick of the game.

In his reaction, the forward admitted that it was a hard earned point at the Selhurst Park and praised the fans for their support in the dramatic draw.

“Better late than never! Another hard earned point on the board. Thanks to the fans for the brilliant support #GodIsGreat,” Zaha wrote on Instagram.