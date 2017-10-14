Better than Man Utd, City and Chelsea - Liverpool boss big six battles under Klopp

The German boss was disappointed with the pessimistic approach that United adopted at Anfield, calling him out on it afterwards

Liverpool’s goalless draw with Manchester United means that Jurgen Klopp has preserved his fine record in ‘big six’ tussles.

Since taking the reins at Anfield in October 2015, nobody has claimed more points in meetings between Premier League heavyweights than the German tactician.

That record has been extended to 37 points following a stalemate at Anfield on Saturday.

37 - Since Jurgen Klopp took charge, Liverpool have won the most points in matches between the “big six” in the @premierleague. Bragging. pic.twitter.com/bs5GphOx9S — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

Liverpool have beaten Arsenal and lost to Manchester City this season, while being held by United.

The problem for the Reds has not been clashes with fellow top-four hopefuls, it is facing sides that set up to frustrate them.

Klopp has seen points slip through his grasp in 2017/18 against Watford, Burnley and Newcastle.

Defensive frailties have been blamed for those stumbles, with Liverpool having struggled to keep opponents out.

They were, however, relatively comfortable against United as they secured just a third shutout of the campaign.

The challenge now is to build on that performance, with another ‘big six’ side awaiting them in their next top-flight outing – Tottenham at Wembley on October 22.