Better late than never - Arbeloa aims dig at departing Bilic

Slaven Bilic's sacking by West Ham was not before time, according to disgruntled former Hammers defender Alvaro Arbeloa.

Former West Ham defender Alvaro Arbeloa aimed a parting shot at Slaven Bilic following the Croatian's sacking by the club.

The Hammers announced Bilic's departure on Monday, in the wake of Saturday's dismal 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Liverpool, another of the Spaniard's former teams.

In quote tweeting an account reporting the news of the manager's demise, Arbeloa posted: "Better late than never."

Arbeloa arrived at West Ham in August 2016 on a one-year deal, but played just three Premier League matches under Bilic.

The former Real Madrid and Spain defender - winner of two European Championships and the World Cup with his country - retired following his year in east London.