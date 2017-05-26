Better late than never! Conte buys journalists lunch after repeated tardiness

The Blues boss fulfilled a season-long promise to feed a group of reporters after his punctuality failed him across the campaign

Antonio Conte hosted a lunch for journalists after his pre-match press conference for the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday to apologise for his persistent lateness this season.

The 47-year-old has become well known for running late at his Friday media briefings but he put on a buffet at Stamford Bridge on Friday evening.

The buffet took place in a corporate box that is next door to the one used by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

The Premier League trophy was brought out for pictures and the Chelsea manager spoke openly about adjusting to life in London since moving from Italy in the summer.

Conte also spoke about bringing his family to England in the summer after reiterating his desire to stay with the newly crowned Premier League champions during his press conference.

He then had to rushed off to make the team bus that left for Wembley after the media lunch as he focused on winning a league and cup double.