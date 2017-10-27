Betting: Get 3/1 for PSG to break Champions League group stage goalscoring record

The start of the latest era of mega-spending at Paris Saint-Germain has not been completely smooth in Ligue 1, but Unai Emery's men have been brilliant in the Champions League with three wins out of three in the first round of games in Group B.

A 3-0 thumping of Bayern Munich announced Les Parisiens as genuine contenders to win the Champions League this season, with the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe having taken the team on to the next level, and dabblebet are offering a massive 3/1 (4.0) on PSG maintaining their stunning goalscoring in the competition so far by scoring over 21.5 goals in the group stage.

Reaching that mark would set a new record for the most goals scored in the group stages of the competition, surpassing Borussia Dortmund's efforts last season when they netted 21 times - with 14 coming against Legia Warsaw.

