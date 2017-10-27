Betting: Get 3/1 for PSG to break Champions League group stage goalscoring record
The start of the latest era of mega-spending at Paris Saint-Germain has not been completely smooth in Ligue 1, but Unai Emery's men have been brilliant in the Champions League with three wins out of three in the first round of games in Group B.
A 3-0 thumping of Bayern Munich announced Les Parisiens as genuine contenders to win the Champions League this season, with the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe having taken the team on to the next level, and dabblebet are offering a massive 3/1 (4.0) on PSG maintaining their stunning goalscoring in the competition so far by scoring over 21.5 goals in the group stage.
Reaching that mark would set a new record for the most goals scored in the group stages of the competition, surpassing Borussia Dortmund's efforts last season when they netted 21 times - with 14 coming against Legia Warsaw.
With 12 goals already scored in big wins over Celtic, Bayern, and Anderlecht, PSG are over halfway there and so the boosted price looks to be fantastic value.
Up next for the French outfit is Anderlecht at home, which is a chance to add to their tally as Emery's men put four past the Belgian side - who have already conceded 10 times in the group stages - a couple of weeks ago
Another home game follows, with Scottish champions Celtic the visitors to Parc des Princes; Brendan Rodgers' men have become known for upsetting the form in recent years, most notably beating Barcelona 2-1 at Parkhead in 2012 and holding Manchester City to two draws in last season's edition, but the Bhoys conceded five at home to PSG in September and the Ligue 1 side may well even beat that tally in front of their own fans.
Completing the group stage for PSG is a return match against Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions now under the leadership of Jupp Heynckes after their 3-0 loss in the French capital contributed to the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.
Top spot in Group B will likely come down to the final match when Emery's charges face Bayern in December - making goal difference potentially the deciding factor - although the trip to the Allianz Arena represents another chance to show the rest of Europe what PSG can do.
A price of 3/1 (4.0) from dabblebet on PSG scoring over 21.5 in the group stage of the Champions League therefore looks to be a tremendous value option for football fans.