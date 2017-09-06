Betting: Get an enhanced 5/1 on Arsenal to beat Bournemouth and under 2.5 goals

After a fairly shocking start to the season which sees Arsenal languishing down in 16th position, loyal Gooners would probably take three points in any way they can get them right now.

Fortunately for them, they host one of the sides lower than them on Saturday afternoon in Bournemouth, who have three losses from three games this season and are only 18th because their defence has been less terrible than West Ham’s and Crystal Palace’s.

Arsenal have scored just four goals this season, all of which came during the topsy-turvy 4-3 win over Leicester City on opening night, making dabblebet’s boosted price of 5/1 (6.0) for the Gunners to win and under 2.5 match goals a tasty bet.

In the four league games between these two sides, the Londoners have won three of them and drawn one – a 3-3 thriller in January when Arsenal came back from three goals down – and two of those three victories have been 2-0.

A turbulent transfer window saw Arsene Wenger keep hold of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, which signals the club’s intent to challenge for the title again as both are out of contract next summer and can leave on free transfers, so what better way to start than with a comfortable win against a team they have never lost against?

Even with Jermain Defoe, the Cherries have struggled in front of goal so far and made the net ripple just the once from 11 shots on target, which should not give Arsenal’s underperforming defence too much to worry about.

It will probably only be a matter of time before Arsenal break the deadlock on Saturday, so the Gunners to win and under 2.5 goals at 5/1 (6.0), a price available to all customers and with all winnings paid out in cash, looks to be a good bet.

