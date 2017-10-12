Betting: Huge price boosts on Arsenal and Lacazette for Premier League clash against Watford

Arsenal will have another chance to demonstrate their Premier League title aspirations when they visit high-flying Watford in the evening slot on Saturday's schedule.

The Gunners have emerged from their traditional early-season crisis and are now unbeaten in seven games in all competitions, with only a 0-0 draw at Chelsea halting a winning streak.

Alexandre Lacazette has been in fine form since becoming the Gunners' record signing and an enhanced price of 11/2 (6.50), boosted from 5/1 (6.0), is offered by dabblebet on the France striker scoring first in an Arsenal win at Vicarage Road.

Mesut Ozil should be fit to return from a knee injury, although the Gunners' chances of extending a four-game run of clean sheets in the Premier League have been damaged by Shkodran Mustafi collecting a hamstring problem on international duty with Germany.