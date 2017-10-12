Betting: Huge price boosts on Arsenal and Lacazette for Premier League clash against Watford
Arsenal will have another chance to demonstrate their Premier League title aspirations when they visit high-flying Watford in the evening slot on Saturday's schedule.
The Gunners have emerged from their traditional early-season crisis and are now unbeaten in seven games in all competitions, with only a 0-0 draw at Chelsea halting a winning streak.
Alexandre Lacazette has been in fine form since becoming the Gunners' record signing and an enhanced price of 11/2 (6.50), boosted from 5/1 (6.0), is offered by dabblebet on the France striker scoring first in an Arsenal win at Vicarage Road.
Mesut Ozil should be fit to return from a knee injury, although the Gunners' chances of extending a four-game run of clean sheets in the Premier League have been damaged by Shkodran Mustafi collecting a hamstring problem on international duty with Germany.
But Laurent Koscielny is back after missing a couple of games and his leadership will be vital for Arsene Wenger, whose men have won on all five of their last five visits to Watford in all competitions.
There have been two or fewer goals scored in each of Arsenal's last three league games, and another dabblebet enhanced price of 9/2 (5.5) up from 15/4 (3.75) on Arsenal to win the game with under 2.5 strikes is another very appealing option.
Lacazette is Arsenal's top scorer in the Premier League with four strikes since his move from Lyon and, with Danny Welbeck out injured, the Frenchman shoulders his side's goalscoring burden again for the trip to Vicarage Road.
While all of his Premier League goals so far have come at the Emirates Stadium, the 26-year-old is primed to make an impact on the road and with Ozil back pulling the strings, he should be effective in front of goal on Saturday.
A dabblebet price boost from 5/1 (6.0) to 11/2 (6.50) for Lacazette to score first in an Arsenal win at Watford is therefore one of our best bets for this weekend's Premier League action.