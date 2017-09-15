Betting: Get huge price boosts on Manchester United, Rashford and Rooney

The Premier League’s weekend action is finished off at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, where Manchester United host Everton in a mouth-watering clash.

These two sides have somewhat of a storied history, most notably David Moyes leaving the Toffees for the Red Devils - who have won 33 of the 50 Premier League clashes between the two sides.

This was reiterated over the summer when Jose Mourinho brought Romelu Lukaku to the red half of Manchester, with Wayne Rooney going the other way in a separate deal.

The former England striker played against Man United four times in his first spell with Everton, but lost each time and failed to find the net; he has already scored twice in the league this season though, and he has been boosted to 11/1 (12.0) with dabblebet to do so first on his return to Manchester.

The Red Devils have begun the season in fine form, winning their first three games of the season without conceding before drawing 2-2 at Stoke last week and then beating Basel 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The signs point to a hefty win for the hosts, and you can back them to win with Marcus Rashford – who has scored in three straight games for club and country - to net first at an enhanced 13/2 (7.50).

Although Everton have only scored two goals in the Premier League this season, Ronald Koeman’s men have got on the scoresheet at Old Trafford on three of their last four visits there and you can back the hosts to win with both teams to score at a boosted 5/2 (3.50).

