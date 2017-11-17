Beyonce and Kim Kardashian among stars at Serena Williams' wedding

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams were getting married in New Orleans on Thursday - EPA

Star wattage abounded in New Orleans on Thursday as A-list celebrities gathered for the wedding of tennis superstar Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Despite the media frenzy, the happy couple released few details of their ceremony. But unnamed sources told People magazine and the Daily Mail that around 250 guests were invited to the festivities at the southern US city's Contemporary Arts Centre.

Music royalty Beyonce, legendary Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, actress Eva Longoria and singer Ciara were all also seen arriving at the arts complex.

Security for the event, anticipated to last into the early hours, was tight. An entire block in the Big Easy - a city known for its jazz music, good food and party atmosphere - was closed to traffic.

A steady train of black SUVs brought members of the wedding party to the event, as workers hurried final preparations for the festivities.

Pedestrians walk past the road closure outside the Contemporary Arts Museum, where Serena Williams will be getting married Credit: AFP More