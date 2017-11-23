BHA seeks to tighten up rules on doping

The British Horseracing Authority is to seek a change on anti-doping rules after it lost its appeal against the decision not to impose a penalty on trainer Philip Hobbs after one of his horses, Keep Moving, tested positive for a prohibited substance.

Though Keep Moving was disqualified after finishing a distant third of four finishers at Ludlow in January, the fact that Hobbs was not penalised by a disciplinary panel, under the rules of strict liability governing a trainer, has annoyed the BHA. It assumed such a penalty was inevitable.

The appeal panel decided that administering of the drug had not been intentional and Hobbs had taken all reasonable precautions. The BHA plans to start work on amending the rule in the near future. However, the National Trainers’ Federation “strongly discouraged” it from doing so.

The NTF said in a statement that far from obstructing its ability to regulate the sport, “the BHA should recognise that this ruling gives trainers an incentive to ensure they apply the very best management practices to prevent their horses being administered with or contaminated by a prohibitive substance whether in their home stables or at the racecourse. There is no such incentive if a trainer is penalised whatever the circumstances.”

In another swipe at racing’s ruling body, Rupert Arnold, the NTF chief executive, added: “We hope this result serves as a warning to the BHA to use its appeal powers in future with extreme caution.”

If the BHA does make a rule change, it cannot be applied retrospectively to current cases and the precedent clearly has implications for the Hughie Morrison case, which is due to be heard by the disciplinary committee on Dec 19. His filly, Our Little Sister, tested positive to a prohibited substance at Wolverhampton in January.