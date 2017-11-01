Bidvest Wits 0-2 Chippa United: Samuel Julies hits double for the Chilli Boys

Samuel Julies was the hero for Chippa United when his brace led them to a 2-0 win over Bidvest Wits on Wednesday

Bidvest Wits appeared to have turned the corner after consecutive wins in all competitions, and testing to see if they could keep it up was a high-flying Chippa United at the Bidvest Stadium.

The champions made two changes from their last league encounter away at Baroka FC, which they won 1-0 courtesy of Vincent Pule towards the end of last month.

Coming off successive wins can either be a good or bad thing, but Gavin Hunt is no doubt hoping it transcends to the former to aid its title defence.

On a mild evening in Milpark, the Students were going to have their work cut out against a side they have had tightly contested battles with over the years at home.

And that’s exactly how the game started off, with both sides finding it hard to get the better off each other in all areas of the park.

Play was reduced to high-balls for players to run into spaces coupled which in turn limited the goal-mouth action throughout the opening quarter of the game.

With chances short in supply, the game’s best chance fell to the visitors when Nigerian-born James Okwuosa’s header came off the upright minutes after kickoff.

As the first half draw to a close, it became a fiercely contested midfield battle which neither side seem to fully get a hold off as they went into the break goalless.

The second half got underway with the visitors nearly going ahead when Christopher Bergman’s header went wide of goal.

Apart from a few half-hearted chances and attempts at goal, the opening few miinutes of the second stanza was pretty much a carbon copy of the opening few minutes in the first spell.

Egyptian striker Amr Gamal came close to his third goal in two matches in the 75th minute, but he could only stand and watch his looping header being cleared off the line.