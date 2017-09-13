Bidvest Wits 1-3 Golden Arrows: Abafana Bes'thende stun the Students

Golden Arrows added to Bidvest Wits woes with an impressive 3-1 victory at the Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday

Defending champions Bidvest Wits came into the game with their backs against the wall against a team capable of causing all sorts of upsets on any given day.

The Students handed a debut to left-back BokangTlhone to bolster their shaky defence.

As for Abafana Bes'thende, they also handed a debut to former Wits man Jabulani Shongwe, who returned to the side that discarded him and deemed him surplus to requirements.

The visitors had the better start, pressing high for the opener and on a few occasions caught the Students napping in the opening few minutes.

Wits though looked very promising every time they went on the attack, particularly when they deviated play from side to side.

Reeve Frosler had the game’s first shot on target after 20 minutes, but it didn’t trouble Arrows at all whose goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede dealt with the situation comfortably.

Minutes later, they fluffed another opportunity to break the deadlock when Gabadinho Mhango shot tamely at Gumede with the goal at his mercy.

Against the run of play, Arrows broke the deadlock through Lerato Lamola who tapped in at the back-post in the 33rd minute after good work by Siyabonga Magubane.

Wits nearly found the equalizer almost immediately, but Gumede pulled off a miraculous save to deny Mhango.

They eventually went into the break level pegging after Amr Gamal netted his first goal since arriving on-loan from African powerhouse Al Ahly.

Arrows regained the lead after the break when Zolani Mkombelo netted home into the roof of the net in the 55th minute, beating Moeneeb Josephs hands down.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Daylon Claasen almost leveled matters at the other end, but he failed to hit the target a minute later.

The Klerksdorp-born was in the thick of things yet again, but he once more failed to profit this time from a loose ball inside the box.

On the other hand, Arrows were looking dangerous on the counter-attack and nearly made it telling on a few occasions.

Substitute Eleazar Rodgers missed a clear-cut chance when he headed tamely at Gumede 12 minutes from time.

Despite their best efforts to draw level, the defending champions realised it was once again not going to be their day.

In fact, it only got worse for them when Nduduzo Sibaya lobbed an on-rushing Josephs in added time from a Kudokwashe Mahachi delivery to seal a 3-1 win.