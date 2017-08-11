Bidvest Wits 2-2 Golden Arrows (4-3 pens): The Students keep their MTN 8 title hopes alive

Bidvest Wits came from behind twice and needed penalties to defeat a plucky Golden Arrows in an MTN 8 clash on Friday night

The 2017/2018 campaign got underway with the Students determined to retain their MTN 8 crown, and coach Gavin Hunt put forward an impressive starting XI. New signings Daylon Claasen and defender Slavko Damjanovic were both given their competitive debuts on the night. However, marquee signing Steven Pienaar had to settle for a place on the bench as Hunt looked to slowly introduce him back into South African football.

Meanwhile, Abafana Bes’thende were raring to go and coach Clinton Larsen opted for a similar line-up to the team which did the business last season. Larsen once again looked to utilise Arrows’ pacey attack as Lerato Lamola lead the line while the skilful Kudakwashe Mahachi offered the creative spark on the night.

The fans at the Bidvest Stadium were treated to an enthralling opening period. Wits could have been ahead as early as the second minute of the game but James Keene failed to latch onto a dangerous cross from close range. Wits clearly looked up for the clash and seconds later Arrows’ defence were forced to clear the ball off the goal line as a goal mouth scramble ensued.

Despite Wits’ dominance, it was the KwaZulu-Natal outfit who broke the deadlock in the 12th minute. Lamola latched onto a beautiful defence splitting cross by Siphelele Magubane as he buried his header into the top corner past a hapless Moeneeb Josephs. That would be Magubane’s final contribution of the night as he was stretchered off with a concussion only minutes later following a dangerous high boot challenge from Damjanovic. The Montenegrin was given his marching orders for his efforts, further compiling Wits’ woes.

Nevertheless, it went from bad to worse for the defending PSL champions as they conceded a second goal with 24th minutes on the clock. The Wits defence was caught napping as Mahachi slotted home from close range. But the drama did not end there as almost immediately from the restart, the Clever Boys were awarded a penalty due to a reckless tackle by an Arrows defender in the box. Keene stepped up and calmly put his effort past the Arrows keeper as he reduced the deficit. Although, chances began to dry up with the interval approaching, on the stroke of halftime, the referee evened matters as Danny Phiri was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The resumption of the second half saw Musa Bilankulu introduced by the Arrows technical team as Larsen looked to solidify their defence. The change certainly had an effect as Arrows looked stronger at the back. But a lapse in concentration from Arrows’ Lehlohonolo Nonyane just after the hour mark saw Keene find Wits’ equaliser. The defender’s failed back pass was intercepted by Reeve Frosler before Keene bundled the ball over the line.

The final 20 minutes of the clash was a battle of attrition as both sides looked to find the breakthrough. Wits’ captain Thulani Hlatshwayo came close to putting Wits ahead for the first time on the night but his header at the back post went just wide of Nkosingiphile Gumede’s goal. With under 15 minutes remaining, Wits brought on Gabadinho Mhango, and the Malawian almost instantly made an impact as his header was cleared off the line. Finally, in the 84th minute the crowd were given their wish as Pienaar came on for his debut as Wits looked to find the winner within the 90 minutes. But it was not to be as both sides needed extra time to find a decisive goal.

Extra time was a tired looking affair as both sets of players looked exhausted. Wits came close to finding the lead through Pienaar in the first stanza, but the veteran’s strike flew just over the Arrows goal. With the halftime whistle looming, Mahachi had Arrows best chance of the half but his effort went agonisingly wide of Josephs’ goal. The second half saw Arrows reduced to nine men as Siyabonga Dube was sent off for a headbutt on Mhango. The sending off took much of the shine off the game as penalties were required.

Both Hlatshwayo and Mhango missed their respective kicks before Nonyane and Cele missed theirs to allow Wits back into the shootout. Bilankulu would eventually miss the decisive penalty as Wits progressed into the semi-finals.