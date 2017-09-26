Bidvest Wits' Gavin Hunt: Orlando Pirates win hasn't improved our mood

The Students secured their first win of the season over the weekend against the sturdy Buccaneers

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says they haven’t turned the corner yet, despite the result over the weekend as the mood in the team isn’t any different now.

“The players are looking at me and shaking their heads. The mood hasn’t been any different (after the win over Pirates),” Hunt told IOL.

Part of their problem has been the constant chopping and changing in the squad that’s affected their rhythm and momentum carried on from last season.

"There’s been a lot of determination and frustration. But I don’t think that the mood is anything different just because of this win,” Hunt said.

The win over Bucs will certainly bring a bit of stability and serve as a booster for their next showdown away to Bloemfontein Celtic.

"There are a lot of people who are upset about what’s happening. Those are the people who care. As long as you have people who care, you have half a chance,” Hunt said.

Having had success with every club in his 35 years of coaching, Hunt describes his start this year as the worst he has ever encountered.

“It’s been crazy. It’s been absolutely crazy. I have never seen something like this in 35 years of football. But we have what it takes to turn it around,” Hunt said.