Bidvest Wits assessing Zimbabwean striker Godknows Mutina

The Students are looking to bolster their attack as they look to defend their PSL title

Bidvest Wits are according to reports assessing Zimbabwean-born striker Godknows Mutina from Botswana Premier League side Nico United.

The 19-year-old striker is busy training with Gavin Hunt’s side and he will sign with the Clever Boys if he impresses the technical team.

Mutina impressed for Nico in the neighbouring nation - Botswana last season.

He scored goals with ease and he helped the club survive relegation from the top flight league.

Wits have also had former Kaizer Chiefs striker Camaldine Abraw and Kenyan forward Masoud Juma on trial in recent weeks.