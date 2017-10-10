Bidvest Wits attacker Gabadinho Mhango charged by the PSL

The PSL has officially charged the Students attacker with misconduct

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has officially charged Bidvest Wits striker Gabadinho Mhango following an incident which occurred between AmaZulu and the Students in September.

The Malawi international has been charged with misconduct after he spat at Michael Morton during an altercation, and he will subsequently appear before the PSL’s Disciplinary Committee.

"Mr Mhango has been charged with misconduct for allegedly offending the dignity of Amazulu FC player, Michael Morton following an alleged spitting incident on 20 September 2017 at the Princess Magogo Stadium,” a statement issued by the PSL read.

Meanwhile, Morton was given his marching orders for retaliating to Mhango’s antics, and he too, will face the wrath of the PSL Disciplinary Committee.

"Mr Morton has also been charged with misconduct for allegedly offending the dignity of Bidvest Wits FC player Gabadinho Mhango, following a further alleged spitting incident on 20 September 2017 at the Princess Magogo Stadium,” the statement concluded.