Bidvest Wits – Cape Town City Preview: The Citizens eager to inflict first defeat on PSL champions

The PSL champions will have their work cut out in their PSL opener

Bidvest Wits defence of their PSL title starts with a tough battle at home against Cape Town City at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday.

Gavin Hunt, the Wits coach, was dismissed in the MTN8 Cup quarterfinal victory over Golden Arrows last Friday and he won't be in charge of the team against City.

The Citizens will fancy their chances against the defending PSL champions.

“We are confident we can go there and get the result. We will give them the respect they deserve, but we won’t be scared by the fact that they are champions,” captain Lebogang Manyama told Goal.

Eric Tinkler's side will rely heavily on experienced trio of Teko Modise, Ayanda Patosi and Lehlohonolo Majoro rattle the Students cage.

Wits though will be no pushovers, they showed character to come from two goals down against Arrows and book their spot in the MTN8 semi-finals.

Despite missing Slavko Damjanovic through suspension, they have Sifiso Hlanti accompanied by Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi to stave off any challenge from Manyama and company.

Their well-documented set-plays could pose big problems for City, with Daine Klate and Elias Pelembe the main architects in this regard.

Although, it’s in midfield where they are sturdily built with Thabang Monare, Phumlani Ntshangase and Steven Pienaar keen to raffle any feathers coming their way.