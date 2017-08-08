Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo responds to Orlando Pirates links

The Buccaneers have been repeatedly linked with the Bafana captain, who is still contracted to the Clever Boys until June, 2019

Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo has responded to reports linking him with Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Orlando Pirates.

The Soweto giants are said to have identified the Bafana Bafana international as a top target during the current Transfer Window.

This was after Hlatshwayo, who was born Soweto, confessed his childhood dream of one day donning the famous black and white of Pirates at the end of the 2016/17 season.

On Tuesday, Hlatshwayo stated that he was aware of rumours linking him with Buccaneers, who are keen to beef up their defence.

“I have heard the rumours," Hlatshwayo told the reporters.

However, the former Ajax Cape Town defender added that Pirates are yet to contact him regarding their interest in his services.

"But to be honest no one has come to me from Pirates and I am still contracted to Wits," the versatile defender said.

“The league is about to start and I would like to focus on Friday’s game," Hlatshwayo concluded.

Wits management have already made it clear that Hlatshwayo will be staying with the club as they look to defend the MTN8 Cup and PSL title.

The Clever Boys will host Lamontville Golden Arrows in the 2017 MTN8 Cup quarter-final match at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday.