Bidvest Wits CEO Jose Ferreira not bothered by the team's midweek inactivity

The Students will be the only side left kicking their heels on the sidelines in midweek

PSL champions Bidvest Wits are not worried at all with the inactivity they will be undergoing in midweek, which will stretch to three-weeks of no action preceded by the Fifa international break as well.

“We are looking at it positively as a chance for a small mini pre-season,” Wits chief executive officer Jose Ferreira told the media.

Wits find themselves placed 15th on the league stadings with only one win so far this season and they will host Baroka FC in a PSL match on Sunday.

Ferreira sees the break as a chance to revitalize themselves after their midweek game with SuperSport United was postponed because of the latter’s Caf Confederation Cup commitments this weekend.

“We see it as a positive to get the juices flowing again,” Ferreira said.

Their last outing saw Wits go down 1-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic in a league match on October 1 in the Free State before to the international break.