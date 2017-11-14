Bidvest Wits to challenge PSL's decision to charge Jonathan Schloss

The champions are not going to lie down after the PSL decided to charge one of their officials for disrespecting Amakhosi coach Komphela in September

Bidvest Wits will reportedly challenge the PSL’s decision to charge their general manager Jonathan Schloss following his altercation with Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela in a league match two months ago.

Following their 1-1 draw in September, TV replays showed Schloss and Komphela having an exchange of words.

This incensed Komphela, who expressed his anger in a post-match interview immediately afterwards, and now, Wits want the league to also charge the Amakhosi boss for making a racial reference.

According to the Sowetan, Wits demand that Komphela to be charged as well for referring to Schloss as ‘Umlungu’ instead of being more professional about it.

The PSL however, decided to charge Schloss only for misconduct and “for allegedly using offensive gestures or language against Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela”.

Komphela claimed it was the second time that Schloss provoked him. The two were at each other’s throats when the Students came to hoist the Premiership trophy aloft on the Amakhosi’s home ground in May this year, Komphela said at the time.

Komphela then went on to write a letter to Wits coach Gavin Hunt explaining the behaviour of Schloss and requested him to bring him to order.

Hunt confirmed the complaint at the time and condemned the actions of his own colleagues after they were seen arguing on the field after the game.

The league have also charged another Wits official George Mogotsi for misconduct and abusing match officials after the game.

He was suspended for four games and his club was handed a suspended R50 000 fine.