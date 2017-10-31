Bidvest Wits – Chippa United Preview: Clever Boys looking to outsmart the Chilli Boys

The Clever Boys are aiming to bring the Chilli Boys back down to earth when the two sides meet in Braamfontein

Reigning PSL champions Bidvest Wits go in search of a second successive win when they host the highflying Chippa United at the Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday.

The Clever Boys were in ruthless form in their previous match when they overpowered Free State Stars 4-2 in the last 16 of the Telkom Knockout Cup, with Egyptian marksman Amr Gamal notching up two crucial goals in Wits' extra-time win over Ea Lla Koto in the TKO first round.

Gavin Hunt’s charges are however still stuck in the relegation zone in 14th position with just eight points from eight matches, with only four points separating them and last-placed Platinum Stars.

Despite what has been a rough start to the campaign for the league trophy holders, the Students look to be slowly finding their form. Hunt’s men showed resilience in their last league tie as they travelled to Polokwane to take on Baroka FC who were unbeaten. The Sturrock Park-based outfit not only came away with maximum points but were responsible for handing Bakgaga Ga Mphahlele their first defeat of the season.

The Chilli Boys are in fine form themselves and have now gone seven games without defeat since Teboho Moloi took over the hot seat from the sacked Dan Malesela. The former Orlando Pirates assistant coach and his team caused a major upset this past weekend when they narrowly beat Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 to book themselves a last eight berth in the Telkom Knockout.

Moloi’s men also beat Cape Town City in their last league match when they came back from a goal down to steal a 2-1 win over the Blue and Gold Army, but have now been dealt a blow with playmaker Mark Mayambela facing up to six weeks on the sidelines with a fractured foot he suffered in the win over the Citizens.

The match against Wits will offer the Eastern Cape-based outfit a new and daunting challenge of getting a win in Johannesburg that could see them move to fifth spot on the league standings provided that the other teams above them drop points.

Wits and Chippa have met on eight previous occasions with the Students bagging three wins to the Chilli Boys’ one win.