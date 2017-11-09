Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt surprised with afternoon kickoff against Kaizer Chiefs in TKO semi-finals

Aside from their poor start, the Students are enjoying a good run in the Telkom Knockout Cup

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is thrilled to have drawn Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup scheduled for November 18 at the Bidvest Stadium.

“Any semi-final draw is tough. I have no complaints about playing Chiefs. It would not have mattered to me who we played as long as we are in the draw,” Hunt told the Daily Sun.

The league winning coach is of the opinion that Amakhosi are not pleased to have drawn them at this stage of the competition away from home.

“I’m sure Chiefs were not too happy about drawing us, especially as we are at home,” Hunt said.

Having won only two league matches in nine so far, Wits have struggled a bit at home, but Hunt believes it will soon change for good.

“Our home form will pick up. It’s not been a good start to the season at home, but we have a good record at home over the past five years. There is no better place to play Chiefs than at our own stadium. We’re looking forward to it,” Hunt said.

What’s of concern is the game taking place in the sweltering Johannesburg heat on a Saturday afternoon; something that is bothering Hunt.

“It’s going to be hot. I’m a little surprised at the 3:30pm kickoff in this heat. It will impact the quality of the game, but it will have the same for both sides. We have to prepare for it,” Hunt said.