Bidvest Wits coy on Mamelodi Sundowns pursuit of Phakamani Mahlambi

Downs are reportedly looking to sign the 19-year-old, with two unnamed Uefa Champions League clubs also chasing him

Mamelodi Sundowns are according to media reports interested in Bidvest Wits winger Phakamani Mahlambi.

Mahlambi recently underwent trials with Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes and he failed to land a deal as they felt that he needed more game-time to improve as a player.

Now it has since emerged that the African champions Sundowns are looking to sign him.

Wits CEO Jose Ferreira wouldn’t confirm nor deny the reports linking Mahlambi with Sundowns.

“I don’t deal with media speculation. The media can speculate all they want, but I certainly don’t have time for that nonsense,” Ferreira told Goal.

With the domestic transfer window closing on Thursday, it remains to be whether Downs pull of this massive coup and bring him on board.

Furthermore, it’s said that Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly are also targeting him, though it remains to be seen if Mahlambi remains a player of the Students come September 1.