Bidvest Wits – Free State Stars Preview: Clever Boys renew rivalry with Ea Lla Koto in TKO

Clever Boys are hoping to upset Free State Stars in the Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 clash in Johannesburg

Bidvest Wits come up against a confident Free State Stars side in the Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 clash at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

The Clever Boys are looking to redeem their status once again after they beat league leaders Baroka FC 1-0 in Limpopo last weekend to record only their second victory of the campaign and hand the early pace-setters their first defeat this term.

It has been a rollercoaster season for Gavin Hunt’s charges so far. The Sturrock Park-based side were dumped out of the MTN8 competition by Cape Town City which saw them fail to defend their title and as reigning PSL champions find themselves third from bottom on the league table in 14th spot.

Hunt will have to do without his captain Thulani Hlatshwayo who earned his fourth booking for the season in their win over Bakgaga Ga Mphahlele and will sit out this match.

Ea Lla Koto will be no pushovers as they would want to reach the next stage of the tournament under their Belgian mentor. The arrival of coach Luc Eymael has managed to bring in a new philosophy to the Bethlehem club.

Stars are unbeaten in four matches on the trot and bagged wins over Polokwane City, Maritzburg United and Ajax Cape Town before being held to a 1-1 draw by Platinum Stars at home.

The two teams will once again renew rivalry after meeting in the league this season. It was a tightly contested affair as the teams failed to cancel each other out with the tie ending in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Goble Park.