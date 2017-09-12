Bidvest Wits - Golden Arrows Preview: Clever Boys eager to bounce back from MTN8 Cup defeat

The Students are out to bag their first league win of the season when they entertain Abafana Bes'thende

Defending PSL champions Bidvest Wits are ready to put their MTN8 Cup defeat behind them and bounce back to winning ways when they take on Golden Arrows in a PSL fixture at the Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday.

The Clever Boys were eliminated from the Wafa Wafa competition by Cape Town City on Sunday which saw them fail to defend their MTN8 title. Gavin Hunt will now look to switch focus to league action as they go out and seek their first league win of the new campaign having picked up just a single point from their opening two league fixtures. In their opening league match, Wits suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to the Citizens and were forced to settle for a point when they played to a 2-2 draw away to Free State Stars at Goble Park.

Hunt’s charges were also far from impressive during their tie with the Citizens this past weekend, prompting club goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs to have a go at his fellow colleagues for not showing enough passion and hunger for the game.

Abafana Bes’thende are also desperate to bag their first win of the season. Clinton Larsen’s men were held to consecutive 1-1 draws in their opening two league encounters. In the first match, the KZN outfit shared the spoils after throwing away an early lead against Ajax Cape Town away in the Mother City before being held at home by Bloemfontein Celtic. Arrows’ mission will not only be to find their first win and ensure they uplift their morale in the new campaign, but also to improve their ailing record against Wits.

In 24 league tussles between the sides since the 2004/05 campaign, the Sturrock Park-based team has come away with victories on 15 occasions, playing to six draws and losing three. Arrows have lost a staggering 15 matches, drawing six and winning only three.

This tie will prove to be an entertaining affair after the two clubs met earlier in the MTN8 quarterfinals where Wits emerged victorious with a 4-3 penalty shootout win following a 2-2 draw in regulation and extra time.