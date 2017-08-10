Bidvest Wits - Golden Arrows Preview: Students begin MTN8 title defence

The Students will look to book their place in the MTN 8 semi-finals with a win over Abafana Bes'thende on Friday

Bidvest Wits get their 2017/18 PSL campaign underway with a clash against Golden Arrows at the Bidvest Stadium.

Wits go into the clash as defending champions, and will be determined to retain the crown this season. A win for either side will be a confidence booster ahead of their Premier Soccer League (PSL) season opener next week.

The match promises to be an exciting affair and will give both sets of fans their first look at some of their newest signings.

All eyes will be on the Students in particular, who are set to give Steven Pienaar and Daylon Claasen their competitive debuts.

However, it will not be all plain-sailing for the current PSL champions as Abafana Bes’thende head into the match fresh on the back of a fairly successful season.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit arguably punched above their weight for most of last season before fatigue set in towards the end, but Clinton Larsen will be hoping to see much of the same when the two sides collide in Johannesburg.

Wits will most certainly need to be wary of rising talent Nduduzo Sibiya whose exploits over the past campaign earned him a call-up to the South African senior national team squad for the Cosafa Cup.

The youngster possesses speed and skill - an apparent trait shared amongst many of the Arrows’ frontline which will test the Wits defence.

Although, it remains to be seen which centre-back pairing coach Gavin Hunt will opt to utilise on the night as he has added Montenegrin defender Slavko Damjanovic to his ranks.

Furthermore, one notable absentee from the Wits line-up will be Phakamani Mahlambi. The youngster is currently on trial in Portugal and all indications are that he might not be returning to the Braamfontein-based club, which could see Hunt prepare for life without the starlet by giving another exciting talent in Kobamelo Kodisang a debut.

Meanwhile, Hunt should have most of his star-studded squad available with the exception of Buhle Mkhwanazi and Nazeer Allie who are long-term injury concerns.

Larsen on the other hand, will be buoyed by the retention of Sundowns’ attacker Kudakwashe Mahachi and the permanent signing of former Wits player Knox Mutizwa.

Nevertheless, The Clever Boys go into the clash as favourites as they have won 14 of their last 23 encounters againist Arrows, while Larsen's men have only beaten the Clever Boys three times. Arrows’ last victory over Wits came during the 2013/14 season.