Bidvest Wits – Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Clever Boys eye TKO final spot with win over Amakhosi

Clever Boys could become the first side to book a final spot in this season’s edition of the Telkom Knockout Cup

Bidvest Wits will look to be the first side to book a spot in the final of this season’s edition of the Telkom Knockout Cup when they clash against city rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the penultimate stage of the competition at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

The Clever Boys booked their semifinal berth after narrowly beating PSL log leaders Baroka FC 1-0 in a fiercely contested affair in their last 16 encounter, and had a daunting task of overcoming Free State Stars in the quarterfinals as the match was only concluded in extra-time, with Wits emerging 4-2 victors following a 2-2 final score in regulation time.

Gavin Hunt’s charges who are the reigning league champions have endured a torrid run since the 2017/18 league campaign commenced. They currently lie in 15th spot on the PSL log winning just two matches after nine rounds of fixtures and as a result have seen their title defence aspirations come heavily under scrutiny. They also failed to defend their MTN8 title but will now have a chance to rectify their early season mishaps by beating the Soweto giants to edge closer to what will be their first title in the Telkom Knockout era.

The arrival of Egyptian international striker Amr Gamal from Al Ahly has sparked some new life into Wits’ attacking front. The Nag Hammadi-born attacker has so far found the back of the net on three occasions in the TKO competition, making him the leading goalscorer, and he will without a doubt once again aim to break Amakhosi fans’ hearts after notching up an injury-time leveler when the two sides last clashed in a league fixture in mid-September which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Gamal’s eye for goal since introducing himself into SA’s elite division has also seen him top his club’s top scorer charts with five goals in all competitions and will rely on the likes of hard-tackling midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase to break down the opposition’s attack and assist him to take aim at the Chiefs defence.