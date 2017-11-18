Bidvest Wits – Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Clever Boys eye TKO final spot with win over Amakhosi
Bidvest Wits will look to be the first side to book a spot in the final of this season’s edition of the Telkom Knockout Cup when they clash against city rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the penultimate stage of the competition at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.
The Clever Boys booked their semifinal berth after narrowly beating PSL log leaders Baroka FC 1-0 in a fiercely contested affair in their last 16 encounter, and had a daunting task of overcoming Free State Stars in the quarterfinals as the match was only concluded in extra-time, with Wits emerging 4-2 victors following a 2-2 final score in regulation time.
Gavin Hunt’s charges who are the reigning league champions have endured a torrid run since the 2017/18 league campaign commenced. They currently lie in 15th spot on the PSL log winning just two matches after nine rounds of fixtures and as a result have seen their title defence aspirations come heavily under scrutiny. They also failed to defend their MTN8 title but will now have a chance to rectify their early season mishaps by beating the Soweto giants to edge closer to what will be their first title in the Telkom Knockout era.
The arrival of Egyptian international striker Amr Gamal from Al Ahly has sparked some new life into Wits’ attacking front. The Nag Hammadi-born attacker has so far found the back of the net on three occasions in the TKO competition, making him the leading goalscorer, and he will without a doubt once again aim to break Amakhosi fans’ hearts after notching up an injury-time leveler when the two sides last clashed in a league fixture in mid-September which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Gamal’s eye for goal since introducing himself into SA’s elite division has also seen him top his club’s top scorer charts with five goals in all competitions and will rely on the likes of hard-tackling midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase to break down the opposition’s attack and assist him to take aim at the Chiefs defence.
Malawian international Gabadinho Mhango is still serving his 10-match ban for the Students ahead of this tie following his spitting incident with AmaZulu’s Michael Morton, while Buhle Mkhwanazi is slowly working his way back to full fitness.
Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo is expected back in the fold despite sitting out Bafana Bafana’s two 2018 FIFA World Cup fixtures against Senegal as precaution.
A success-hungry Amakhosi outfit have been the most impressive in the TKO this term, scoring the most goals (four) without conceding, and are yet to have their backline breached.
Steve Komphela’s men swept aside AmaZulu 3-0 in the last 16 before sneaking a 1-0 win past a tricky Chippa United side in the quarterfinals.
The Glamour Boys have experienced trophy drought for close to three seasons now but boast an incredible record of 13 trophies in its different formats since it was first introduced as the Datsun Challenge in 1982.
Chiefs have also had a fair share of their struggles in the league this season with just three wins in 10 matches and look to have fully switched their focus on cup glory instead.
South Africa’s football ‘Cup Kings’ have won three cups since it started as the TKO in 2006 but have failed to lift it for nearly seven years now, with their last one coming in the 3-0 win over nemesis Orlando Pirates in 2010. In 2007 they beat Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 on penalties after the match ended 0-0 in regulation and extra-time, before overcoming Ajax Cape Town 2-1 in 2009.
Come Saturday afternoon, Chiefs will get another opportunity to reach the TKO final for the second time in three years, and hopefully come away as champions this time around after losing the 2015 final to the Brazilians who beat them 3-1.
Despite this being an away match for them, the Naturena outfit will be seen as favourites to reach the last two having claimed 10 more trophies than their nearest rivals – Sundowns with three, and are also the only club to have won the tournament in every format.
This will be the 12th time that Wits and Chiefs have clashed in the Telkom Knockout. Past results stand at each side winning on four occasions with three matches drawn. The last TKO meeting between the sides was back in 2012 which saw the Clever Boys beating the Glamour Boys 3-2.
A plus for Komphela is that his charges have rather been doing well in the competition as a collective, though the likes of Itumeleng Khune, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Bernard Parker have led by example as senior players and has seen Joseph Molangoane, George Maluleka and Philani Zulu take the game by the scruff of the neck and put in good shifts in their past few matches in all competitions.
Komphela is also expected to have a fully fit squad for this all-important clash though long-term absentees Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Kgotso Moleko and new signing, Teenage Hadebe, are still a bit far from competitive action. Striker Ryan Moon has however been ruled out for the rest of 2017 with a jaw injury.
The winners of this match will go on to face either Polokwane City or Bloemfontein Celtic who clash in Sunday’s other semifinal fixture, with the final scheduled to take place next month.