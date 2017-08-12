Bidvest Wits loan Amr Gamal from Al Ahly

Gavin Hunt has added more firepower upfront following the acquisition of the 26-year-old Egyptian frontman

Bidvest Wits have signed Al Ahly striker Amr Gamal on a season-long loan deal, the Egyptian giants confirmed on Saturday.

The Students previously denied any interest in the frontman, but it looks like they were working tirelessly behind the scenes to lure Gamal to Braamfontein.

According to Al Ahly, Gamal will join Wits soon after their Cup game against Al-Masri Al-Borseidi on Tuesday.

This means Wits will have the opportunity to register him with the PSL before the start of their league matches next weekend.

Gamal is a highly rated striker, who scored six goals in 23 appearances for Al Ahly last season.

He will be expected to hit the ground running as soon as he lands next week.

Gamal will battle for a place in the starting line-up with the likes of James Keene and Eleazar Rogders among others.