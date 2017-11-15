Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns are experiencing similar struggles, says Thokozani Sekotlong

Sekotlong says that the international break has been beneficial for Masandawana as it has allowed them to work on their mistakes

Mamelodi Sundowns have not enjoyed the best of starts to the 2017/18 season having suffered several defeats in important games thus far.

Masandawana have not been their usual dominant self as they have struggled for consistency this season, and were recently eliminated from both the Caf Champions League and the Telkom Knockout Cup, but following victory over Orlando Pirates prior to the international break, things are once again beginning to look up for them, and it couldn’t have come at a better time as Sundowns prepare to take on a struggling Bidvest Wits next week.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Thokozani Sekotlong is wary that both Sundowns and the Students find themselves in a similar position, but the 26-year-old believes that the Tshwane giants have used the international break wisely in an attempt to stop the rut.

“We are more or less going through the same thing as Wits, but this break has helped us fix the things we were not doing right,” Sekotlong told The New Age .

Sekotlong will also hope to use the match to earn some much-needed game time. Since joining Sundowns, the former Free State Stars attacker has had to play second fiddle to the likes of Khama Billiat and Percy Tau, but he is adamant that if he is given a chance he will deliver.

“I am ready whenever the coach calls me and I know that my teammates too want to change the team’s fortunes because we are a winning team and we want to keep it that way,” he concluded.