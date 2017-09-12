Bidvest Wits skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo sets the record straight regarding desire to play in a Soweto Derby

Hlatshwayo feels the media twisted his words when he said he wouldn't want to retire without playing in a Soweto Derby

Thulani Hlatshwayo has revealed that his comments about wanting to play in a Soweto Derby and supporting Orlando Pirates didn't mean he wanted to leave Bidvest Wits.

The Soweto-born defender has been a long-time target of the Buccaneers even before he joined Students.

Having signed a new two-year deal in February, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 27-year-old South Africa international.

“As the captain I should lead by example. I know how your words can be twisted. For example, when I said that I grew up supporting Orlando Pirates and that I wouldn’t want to retire without playing in a Soweto Derby, people interpreted that as me saying I want to go to Pirates,” Hlatshwayo told The Star.

“But that wasn’t the case. I’m happy at Wits and I have a contract here. That episode taught me that I have to watch what I say and post because of how easily simple statements get blown out of proportion. I have come to accept not to take these comments to heart, but it hurts a lot,” Hlatshwayo said.

