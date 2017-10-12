Bidvest Wits starlet Kobamelo Kodisang harbours Premier League dream

Kodisang caught everyone by surprise after leaving Dikwena for the Students, but he had his reasons for moving to Gauteng

Bidvest Wits midfielder Kobamelo Kodisang joined the Braamfontein-based club from Platinum Stars because of Gavin Hunt 's ability to field youngsters.

“That’s one of the reasons why I decided to join Wits. Part of my decision was that I know that coach Hunt likes to play youngsters. You will have to work for it in training though,” Kodisang told the media.

The uncertainty of Dikwena and coaching instability prompted the 18-year-old to jump ship following the expiry of his contract, and it seems to have paid off given his few minutes of action.

“I also knew that I was going to get the desired game time after coming here. Just looking at my progression from the national under-17, under-20, Platinum Stars and now Wits, I’m happy with my growth,” Kodisang said.

His goal is seeing himself earn a move to Europe in the not so distant future and eventually play in the English Premier League.

“My goal is to one day earn the dream move of going abroad. The plan is to start in small countries (in Europe) and work my way to the bigger and well known leagues there onwards.

“Countries like Croatia, Czech Republic, Portugal and maybe Belgium as well. That’s where I want to start. I believe starting there will help build my confidence (of being a success in bigger leagues) in Europe. My dream is to play for any of the English Premier League teams out in England. That’s my goal,” Kodisang said.