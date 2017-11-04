Bidvest Wits vs Baroka FC Preview: Clever Boys out to redeem themselves against Bakgaga

The Clever Boys will be out to redeem themselves when they host Baroka FC in Braamfontein

League holders Bidvest Wits entertain PSL table-toppers Baroka FC in a Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinal clash at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

The Clever Boys are desperate to get back to winning ways after they suffered a humiliating 2-0 league defeat at the hands of Chippa United in front of their home supporters in midweek. It was Wits’ fifth defeat of the season in nine league outings which has left them reeling in the relegation zone in 15th spot with eight points

Hunt’s charges looked to have turned the corner when they ended Bakgaga Ga Mphahlele’s unbeaten streak with a 1-0 win in a league tie two weeks ago before reaching the last eight of the TKO competition with a 4-2 extra-time win over Free State Stars, however the Chilli Boys had other ideas as they shocked the defending league champions in Johannesburg.

Despite their latest setback, the Students will take heart from their last clash against the Limpopo side who they beat away from home, and with this tie now in their own backyard, Hunt will look to inspire his charges to once again claim a scalp over a confident Baroka side in order to book their last four berth.

Wits will have Gabadhino Mhango absent for this clash after he was handed a 10-match ban following his spitting incident with AmaZulu’s Michael Morton.

Bakgaga on the other hand will have revenge in mind after they lost their first match of the campaign to Wits.

Kgoloko Thobejane’s side knocked out last year’s TKO champions Cape Town City in the first round and will be in confident mood for this highly anticipated cup tie.