Bidvest Wits win Gauteng Champion of Champions title

The Gauteng Champion of Champions have a new title holder after Bidvest Wits dethroned SuperSport United who won the tournament on two consecutive occasions.

The third edition of the tournament took place on Saturday, the 7th of October at the Vosloorus Stadium involving former champions, Matsatsantsa, the Students and tournament hosts, Jomo Cosmos.

Cosmos kicked off the festivities with a tightly contested match against United that ended in a close 0-0 draw for the fans to enjoy the first dribble out of the day which ended 2-1 in Cosmos’ favour.

United had a chance to redeem themselves in their second match of the day against Bidvest Wits, but Gavin Hunt’s men proved to be too strong for them as they edged the club from the nation’s capital 1-0.

The result meant United were out and it was now between Wits and Cosmos to claim the Gauteng Champion of Champions title.

With the backing of the home supporters, Cosmos came into the final as the favourites, but the Students proved to be the better organised team as goals by Daine Klate and Anthony Gordinho saw the title heading to the Braamfontein based club.

Speaking after the tournament, Gauteng Provincial Government Director of Competitive Sports, Ms Philasande Muvevi applauded the great support shown by the people of Vosloorus as well as the quality of football displayed by the three clubs.

“This was yet again another spectacular afternoon of football entertainment for the community of Vosloorus and surrounding areas. As the home of champions, Gauteng takes pride in putting together such events that bring social cohesion and stimulate economic growth to our communities. Well done to the new champions and thank you to all teams, supporters and all key stakeholders for making the 2017 edition of the Gauteng Champion of Champions one to remember,” she said.