Bidvest Wits won’t stand in Phakamani Mahlambi’s way

Mahlambi has attracted huge interest from unnamed European clubs and Mamelodi Sundowns in recent weeks, but Al Ahly appear to be leading the race

Bidvest Wits CEO Jose Ferreira has confirmed that several clubs have expressed interest in Phakamani Mahlambi, and he said the club won’t stand in his way should any of the interested clubs submit a concrete offer.

“Phakamani obviously has aspirations to play overseas. It’s any player’s dream, particularly at his age. If there’s a good offer for the player and it’s good for the club, we won’t stand in their way,” Ferreira told Daily Sun.

At this point, Egyptian giants Al Ahly have shown the bigger interest by already tabling a lucrative offer with the intention to sign Mahlambi.

Ferreira further stated they won’t use a buyout clause as an excuse even if there are good offers on the table.

“That applies right across the board to any player at Bidvest Wits. There’s no need for a buyout clause to be exercised for us to release players,” Ferreira said.

The 19-year-old recently underwent trials with Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes where they turned him down, saying he needs more time to develop.

“There’s been a lot of interest from a lot of clubs - both domestically and overseas, but at this point, there is nothing concrete other than the fact that interest exists,” Ferreira concluded.