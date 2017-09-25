Bielsa has backing of Lille owner despite poor run

The 2010-11 champions are six games without a win in Ligue 1 and struggling in 18th, but owner Gerard Lopez is sticking by his head coach

Marcelo Bielsa has received the backing of Lille's owner to turn around their awful start to the Ligue 1 season.

Lille won their first league game under Bielsa before picking up just two points from the next six matches, with pressure building on the former Argentina coach after Friday's 4-0 defeat at home to Monaco.

The 2010-11 champions are now 18th in the table, but owner Gerard Lopez is sticking by Bielsa, believing he can inspire change.

"I am well aware of our position, but I am also aware that it is only after matchday seven," Lopez told Telefoot. "It is up to Marcelo Bielsa to find the way.

"I do not ask myself [about Bielsa's future] — I think about the next game. We cannot manage a club, a team, having these kind of thoughts."

Bielsa, who signed a two-year contract in May, takes Lille to 16th-placed Amiens on Saturday.