Biffo tasks Abia Warriors players ahead must-win Rivers United tie

The Warriors’ gaffer has tasked his players to go all out for the win that guarantees them another topflight action next season

Abia Warriors coach, Abdullahi Biffo reiterates the importance of Saturday's league tie with Rivers United and has implored his players to ensure they pick maximum points.

The Warriors are not totally safe from relegation worries but a win against the Pride of Rivers will guarantee them a topflight stay.

“We have a cup final to play on Saturday in Umuahia. I have told all my players the importance of getting a win and they have assured me that they are going to do everything possible to ensure that they win. We were almost returning with a point in Ilorin but a late fightback ensured that we lost the match,” Biffo told Goal.

“We know that Rivers United will be coming to play a spoiler game with their sights fixed on the result between us and them last season which ended in a goalless draw and ended their ambition to win the league title. We are going to play before our fans and we expect them to cheer us to the maximum points."

Abia Warriors are 15th on the league table with 50 points from 37 games.