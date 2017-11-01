The Big Interview: Bellator title challenger Linton Vassell ready to make history as late-blooming world champion

Close bonds tie mixed martial artist Linton Vassell and his coach Darren Ward. Extraordinary ties, in fact, going back 22 years, to the mixed martial artist as an 12-year-old, when he had just lost his father. As Vassell, 34, from Milton Keynes, prepares to fight incumbent champion Ryan Bader for the Bellator MMA light heavyweight crown here on Friday night, the two men revealed how a friendship in fight sports seems to have had an uncanny fate about it.

Ward worked nightclub doors with Douglas, Linton's father, back in the 1990s. "It's an interesting story. I worked the door with Douglas in nightclubs in Milton Keynes," explained Ward, the fighter's long-term coach now part of a wider team which includes striking supremo Henri Hooft, and the formidable wrestling coach and former standout Greg Jones.

Ward took up the story, revealing to Telegraph Sport: "I got a call on Valentine's Day many years ago, from a friend, saying that Douglas had committed suicide. I actually met Linton at the funeral, I was one of the guys who carried the coffin, and I remember speaking to this little kid and saying he would have to be the man of the family."

But remarkably, young Linton found his way to Ward's gym, and trained there for a while, without Ward realising it was him. "That day at the funeral was all the contact I had with Linton - or so I thought. I'd opened my own gym, and I was training this guy for two years. Then one day on Facebook, his sister Selina put up a post and one of the guys I had worked with on the doors commented below, and it dawned on me. I had been training Douglas's son. We have a chemistry because of this, a deeper relationship. His dad was just like him, a martial artist, a really good person. Linton's mother Brenda, and his sister, Selina, are coming to the fight here."

Vassell had gone to Ward's gym in a brief period in his early teens, before losing interest in martial arts, influenced away by WWE and just staying fit and looking good lifting weights. The fight world, it seemed, was really not for him.

"My father passed away when I was 12. That was when I met Darren," explained Vassell to Telegraph Sport. "I didn't remember him until I actually joined his gym in Milton Keynes. I couldn't kick at the time. I didn't kick at all. Darren was the first guy to actually hold pads and perfect my kicking. I remember Darren laughing and going, 'Right, we need to work on that'. But over the years, I've gone from strength to strength."

"Darren doesn't miss a day," explained Vassell. "Whenever I ask to train, he's there, for running, skipping, kicking on the pads, holding the mitts. He's been a rock for me. He does a lot for me. He's been there whenever I've needed him and has come to all my camps. He comes all the way to America, gets me ready and prepped. He's definitely that guy I need. He's been there solid for me."

"My dad did boxing and kickboxing, the martial arts," explained Vassell, now 34. "MMA wasn't a thing then. It was coming up a little bit. He was a builder as well. I started building work first and then I went into mixed martial arts. I pretty much followed in my dad's footsteps, but I didn't do it because my dad did it."

"I always worked, so it was pretty much, 'I need to get a job and a career, ok, let me see what this college has, went there, oh, let me try bricklaying'. I liked it. So I was a bricklayer. My uncle was always saying come to kickboxing. I went along and I was like, nah, I don't really like this. I did it for maybe a year or two but it wasn't until my friend Cliff Paul asked me to come and do mixed martial arts with us. I went along and eleven years later..."

It seems incredible that Vassell, out of the sport for almost a decade, found his sporting metier aged 23. But it has meant that at the age of 34, and maturing mentally and physically as a fighter, there is not so much damage, not those wear and tear miles on the physical clock. "Everything happens for a reason. I didn't know he knew my dad at that time. I think that's probably the reason we met and get on so well," added Vassell to Telegraph Sport.

This is a big test for Vassell who has fought for the crown once before, in 2014, losing to Emanuel Newton in a fight which looked his for the first two rounds, but which ebbed away from him as the rounds progressed, eventually losing by submission. The huge 205lb fighter, of Caribbean descent, avenged the defeat to Newton, but has come on in leaps and bounds in the last three years, his victory over Liam McGeary testament to his cool, methodical and dangerously armed way of fighting.

This is a special moment against Bader, in a fight organisation whose landscape and roster looks completely different since the buyout by media giants Viacom and the installation of Scott Coker at its summit.

Over the last two years, for three quarters of that time based in Florida, Vassell has made vast improvements to his overall game with great training partners on offer. Wrestling with Pat Cummins, Anthony Johnson, Rashad Evans, Luke Rockhold. "They see how strong he is," explained Ward. "Johnson, in the last two years, hadn't won a round off Linton."

Fighters tend to say this as a cliche, but Vassell feels that he is coming into this Bellator light heavyweight title fight this weekend in the shape of his life.

"Yeah, really. I've had no problems with my legs, knees, or anything like that. I've been able to run, do my sprints, my road jumps, pretty much everything I do in all my other camps. Everything has gone right to plan," he explained.

It has meant a much more comfortable weight cut to bring his huge, 6ft 3ins tall, broad frame, and powerful legs to the 205lb limit.

"Before, I used to struggle at the weight. I wasn't really too sure about the proper method of cutting weight. Back in the day I used to not eat for like one or two days. Growing up in the sport you're not really sure what to do. You live and learn. I had a few bad weight cuts and I think as the years have gone on you meet new people, you get more knowledge and you live and learn. I really would say this is probably the best I have felt in terms of cutting weight. I've been able to eat. I've had two meals today already," he said 72 hours before this contest.

"This is the lightest I've been. In my last fight against Liam (McGeary) I felt my weight was good then, but it's even better now. Every camp my body is learning. Also I'm able to run now. That helps with losing weight. I'm in a great place right now."

So, to Bader, an elite level 205b fighter for a long time, who won the Bellator light heavyweight belt on his debut, against Phil Davis, in June at Madison Square Garden, New York. "It's definitely my biggest opponent to date. Certainly, by name," explained Vassell. "On paper, though, I wouldn't say it was because I think Liam had a lot more tools. He has some deadly hands, he has that range, height, some great jiu jitsu, knees, everything. But with Bader he's no joke. He's got some great wrestling, some powerful hands. He's definitely going to bring it. But I'm up for this, I'm ready, and I'm fully confident that the belt is going to be mine."

With his family in attendance here, if Vassell gets his hands raised against Bader, it will be an emotional night for the brickie builder turned fighter, who has been on some journey to get here. The stuff of champions.